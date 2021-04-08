PORTSMOUTH -- Wheelabrator Technologies Inc. has combined its 10 waste industry businesses into a single company and now operates under the WIN Waste Innovations brand name.
As one entity, the businesses represent a vertically integrated, curb-to-grid waste management company, the company announced Tuesday. It plans to celebrate its rebranding on April 20 with a series of community cleaning, tree planting and other events in New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Maryland designed to promote its "Performance for the Planet" campaign, which focuses on sustainability.
NORWALK, Conn. —Eight months following sharp criticism on Eversource Energy's response times after Tropical Storm Isaias sent trees crashing through power lines, the company is replacing its CEO with the man who has led its efforts to generate electricity from offshore wind farms.
Plans to expand Chasers Poker Room and Casino in Salem into an 84,000-square-foot former Kmart space across the street hit a snag this week when the property owners said they would not give their permission for such a change of use.
The organization that oversees New England's power grid — essentially the same role as the one blamed for Texas's winter electricity woes — is being zapped by advocates for its executives' sky-high salaries and a lack of transparency.