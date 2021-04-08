Waste Innovations Trucks Prior to Reveal

Wheelabrator Technologies Inc. now operates as WIN Waste Innovations.

 Provided by WIN Waste Innovations

PORTSMOUTH -- Wheelabrator Technologies Inc. has combined its 10 waste industry businesses into a single company and now operates under the WIN Waste Innovations brand name.

As one entity, the businesses represent a vertically integrated, curb-to-grid waste management company, the company announced Tuesday. It plans to celebrate its rebranding on April 20 with a series of community cleaning, tree planting and other events in New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Maryland designed to promote its "Performance for the Planet" campaign, which focuses on sustainability.

