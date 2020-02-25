NASHUA — In an era when some downtown main streets are struggling to keep their retailers happy, Nashua’s is thriving.
Paul Shea, executive director of Great American Downtown, attributed the downtown’s vibrancy to the city’s business-friendly atmosphere, as well as the many annual activities and events, such as the Nu Muse Festival, Nashua Farmers Market and Dinner on Main Street celebration.
“We do have some amount of turnover, which is to be expected, but over time, the vacancy of downtown properties, especially on the side streets, has continually dropped,” Shea said. “The number of vacant commercial properties downtown is a good bit lower, maybe about one-third of what it was five years ago.”
JajaBelle’s pastry and sandwich shop is one of the downtown businesses that has quickly become a favorite, Shea said. It opened several years ago at 182 Main St. and reopened Tuesday in a larger space at 143 Main St.
“This move is bittersweet. We love our location, our neighbors and our landlords, but we outgrew our space a long time ago,” Jessica dePontbriand said in announcing her move after 15 years. “We are hoping this new location will allow us the room to implement the ideas that have been brewing in our heads for way too many years.”
Most of Main Street’s typical 800- to 1,600-square-foot storefronts are occupied, though a few recently were vacated by presidential campaign offices, including a prime spot occupied by Democrat Amy Klobuchar’s staff.
Riverside BBQ, which took a leap of faith when it opened its doors in downtown Nashua almost five years ago and later doubled in size, recently closed, leaving the property at 53 Main St. vacant for now.
For every business that closes, another is waiting to spread its wings, Shea said. Vibe Yoga recently signed a lease for the former JajaBelle’s location at 182 Main St.
“When I started looking for a location, I knew I wanted to be on Main Street, with hopes of creating a yoga community in the heart of Nashua. I couldn’t have wished for a better spot,” Melissa Coppola, owner of Vibe Yoga, said in an online statement.
A good indicator of the downtown Nashua’s health is the speed at which empty storefronts fill back up, Shea said.
He credited developers and landlords such as The Lannan Company, which he said works to foster an ecosystem where small businesses can grow and feed each other’s success. R.J. Finlay and Co., the owners of 30 Temple St., also have been active landlords in downtown Nashua, helping keep the area alive, he said.
It’s hard to talk about Main Street without mentioning the former Alec’s shoe store, set to become the home of a downtown performing arts center, or the 500 downtown apartments developed in the past several years.
Lofts 34 on Franklin Street has been converted from a former mill building into apartments, and workforce housing has been constructed on Marshall Street, as well as the Riverfront Landing development on Bridge Street.
“This new housing has added tens of millions of dollars to the downtown tax base and 1,000 new downtown residents to patronize Main Street businesses,” Mayor Jim Donchess said last week, noting a thriving downtown is critical to a healthier economy.
Plans also are in the works to construct a downtown dog park near the Millyard entrance to Mine Falls Park, as well as the revitalization of the banks of the Nashua River and the restoration of the green space between the Nashua Public Library and the city’s Court Street building.
In addition, Pennichuck Water Works intends to occupy the former courthouse building at the downtown oval soon. The downtown area is also more lively, with new VeoRide scooters and bicycles, Donchess said.