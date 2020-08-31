Visitors, click to subscribe below today for immediate unlimited access to UnionLeader.com and our e-Edition, a page-for-page replica of the newspaper. Subscribers help us deliver trusted news, information and resources to connect the Granite State.
In Austin, Texas, they're expecting more closures. In New York, they're struggling to pay the bills. In San Francisco, they worry that the old normal is never coming back.
Small businesses are often described as the heart of the U.S. economy. They employ about half of the country's private workforce -- and they've been hit especially hard by the pandemic. But the impact varies widely from region to region, depending on things like the severity of lockdowns and the local mix of industries.
NEW YORK - Oil and gas companies plunged over $156 billion into corporate takeovers and land deals during the second U.S. shale boom, in a massive bet that good times would continue and crude prices would rise. Many of those deals have become financial albatrosses.
Following the lead of their corporate parent, four New Hampshire alpine ski resorts -- Wildcat, Attitash, Mount Sunapee, and Crotched Mountain -- have announced that “Reservations will be required to access our mountains” during the 2020/21 season.