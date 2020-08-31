Small business
A pedestrian wearing a protective mask and gloves walks past Hybrid Driving School in the Queens Borough of New York on May 15. 

 Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg

In Austin, Texas, they're expecting more closures. In New York, they're struggling to pay the bills. In San Francisco, they worry that the old normal is never coming back.

Small businesses are often described as the heart of the U.S. economy. They employ about half of the country's private workforce -- and they've been hit especially hard by the pandemic. But the impact varies widely from region to region, depending on things like the severity of lockdowns and the local mix of industries.

Monday, August 31, 2020
Sunday, August 30, 2020