WASHINGTON/LOS ANGELES -- The White House on Tuesday made contingency plans seeking to ensure deliveries of critical goods in the event of a shutdown of the U.S. rail system while again pressing railroads and unions to reach a deal to avoid a work stoppage affecting freight and passenger service.

The push comes as Congress is feeling pressure to step in to avert a labor disruption that could occur as early as Friday if no deal is reached, with railroads saying a shutdown could cost the U.S. economy $2 billion a day. U.S. passenger railroad Amtrak on Tuesday began canceling trains on four long-distance routes and warned of further service cuts.