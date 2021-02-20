Trevor Sullivan, the revenue manager at the White Mountain Hotel and Resort in Hale’s Location, poses for a photo on Feb. 12 at the property which, beginning March 1, is undergoing a $3.5 million renovation of all 80 rooms and suites. Behind him is the White Horse Ledge.
Trevor Sullivan, the revenue manager at the White Mountain Hotel and Resort in Hale’s Location, poses for a photo on Feb. 12 in the resort’s Tullamore Tavern. The tavern, along with The Ledges restaurant, was renovated a couple of years ago.
Trevor Sullivan, the revenue manager at the White Mountain Hotel and Resort in Hale’s Location, poses for a photo on Feb. 12 at the property which, beginning March 1, is undergoing a $3.5 million renovation of all 80 rooms and suites. Behind him is the White Horse Ledge.
Trevor Sullivan, the revenue manager at the White Mountain Hotel and Resort in Hale’s Location, poses for a photo on Feb. 12 in the resort’s Tullamore Tavern. The tavern, along with The Ledges restaurant, was renovated a couple of years ago.
HALE’S LOCATION — In a pandemic silver lining for the White Mountain Hotel & Resort, lenders who were cool to a proposed 40-room expansion had no qualms supporting a $3.5-million renovation that will update and upgrade all 80 guest rooms and suites.
The renovation and exterior improvements are scheduled to begin March 1 and expected to be complete by Memorial Day Weekend. The hotel as well as its Ledges Restaurant and Tullamore Tavern will be closed during that period, but the Hale’s Location Golf Course will open on May 1.
AS PUBLIC EVENTS go, the donation of free water bottles to school kids doesn’t sound like big news. But the delivery of 13,000 water bottles at Manchester High School West earlier this month represented a milestone. Unlike most such donations, this one was a coordinated effort to target a sp…
HALE’S LOCATION — In a pandemic silver lining for the White Mountain Hotel & Resort, lenders who were cool to a proposed 40-room expansion had no qualms supporting a $3.5-million renovation that will update and upgrade all 80 guest rooms and suites.