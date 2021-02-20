HALE’S LOCATION — In a pandemic silver lining for the White Mountain Hotel & Resort, lenders who were cool to a proposed 40-room expansion had no qualms supporting a $3.5-million renovation that will update and upgrade all 80 guest rooms and suites.

The renovation and exterior improvements are scheduled to begin March 1 and expected to be complete by Memorial Day Weekend. The hotel as well as its Ledges Restaurant and Tullamore Tavern will be closed during that period, but the Hale’s Location Golf Course will open on May 1.

Saturday, February 20, 2021