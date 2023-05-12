After months leading Twitter, the company's owner, Elon Musk, has tapped NBCUniversal ad sales chief Linda Yaccarino to take the reins as CEO. The two are in advanced talks about the position, a source familiar with the matter told The Washington Post.

Musk has not publicly named Yaccarino but said Thursday that the new CEO will start in about six weeks, after which he will transition to executive chair and chief technology officer.