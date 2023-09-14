Amazon.com's Whole Foods Market is pointing to the landmark U.S. Supreme Court ruling in June that allowed a business owner to refuse services to same-sex couples as it argues it shouldn't be forced to let workers wear "Black Lives Matter" masks.

National Labor Relations Board prosecutors have accused the grocer of stifling worker rights by banning staff from wearing BLM masks or pins on the job. The company countered in a filing that its own rights are being violated if it's forced to allow BLM slogans to be worn with Whole Foods uniforms.