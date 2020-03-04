PORTSMOUTH — Whole Foods Market is coming to Portsmouth with plans to open a 42,000-square-foot store on Woodbury Avenue.
Black Creek Group, a Denver-based real estate investment management firm, made the announcement on Wednesday.
The store at Durgin Square will open this fall, according to Atlantic Retail’s website.
Other retailers in Durgin Square include HomeGoods and TJ Maxx.
Rick Bonin is the president of Whole Foods Market’s North Atlantic Region.
“We look forward to becoming part of the vibrant Portsmouth community and providing customers with access to delicious food and great products that all meet Whole Foods Market’s unparalleled quality standards,” Bonin said in a statement.
Whole Foods sells animal welfare rated meat as well as responsibly farmed and sustainable wild-caught seafood by partnering with farmers and suppliers to vet their products, according to their website.
This will be Whole Foods’ third location in New Hampshire, with stores already open in Bedford and Nashua.
Whole Foods management was hoping to open a location in downtown Portsmouth as part of a project in the north end with HarborCorp but pulled out of the project in February 2017 because of delays caused by residents challenging the mixed-use development.
Mike Moran, Black Creek Group’s vice president of retail acquisitions and asset management, said they are happy to partner with the retailer known for “innovation within the industry.”
“Additionally, the completion of this lease not only shows the demand for well-located retail, but it fits within Black Creek’s strategy of providing neighborhoods with access to high-quality tenants that serve their needs,” Moran said in a statement.
Durgin Square Shopping Center is a 135,000-square-foot property. After the completion of the lease, there will be about 9,000-square-feet available for rent.