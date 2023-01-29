Employee ranking

Activision Blizzard headquarters at the Pen Factory office in Santa Monica, California, U.S., on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. Microsoft Corp. agreed to buy Activision Blizzard Inc. in a $68.7 billion deal, uniting two of the biggest forces in video games to create the world’s third-biggest gaming company. 

 Bing Guan/Bloomberg

Workers have plenty to fret about these days — layoffs, return to office mandates, annual evaluations. But there’s another concern lurking, one that’s rooted in the bygone era of Ronald Reagan and oversized blazers: stacked performance rankings.

Popularized by General Electric’s former chief executive officer, Jack Welch, in the 1980s, this evaluation process requires managers to grade staff on a bell curve and give low ratings to a certain share of them. It’s relevant again after a manager at video game developer Blizzard Entertainment departed for refusing to give a low evaluation to an employee that he felt didn’t deserve it to fill a quota. Blizzard, a unit of Activision Blizzard, says the process was designed to facilitate honest feedback and improved performance.