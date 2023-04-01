Bank flight

 Sara Aliaga Ticona/Bloomberg

Americans are changing where they park their cash, with money market funds becoming more popular than ever. The shift away from bank deposits and into these funds gathered pace in the past year as the Federal Reserve increased interest rates to fight inflation.

Many banks were slow to pass on those increases to customers, so the draw of higher money market yields has prompted many savers and companies to seek out alternatives. The shift was turbocharged more recently by concerns about the safety of small and midsize U.S. banks, sending the total amount in money funds to around $5.2 trillion.