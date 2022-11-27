Ecommerce returns

More retailers are charging customers to send back unwanted goods.

 Sirinarth Mekvorawuth/Dreamstime/TNS

One of the foundations of online shopping has been free returns, but not anymore.

After years of subsidizing them, more retailers are charging customers to send back unwanted goods. It’s a risky move because shoppers have become accustomed to buying an item in multiple sizes and colors and returning what doesn’t fit for free.

