BERLIN — Presby Steel is helping to keep critters out of people’s garbage.
The Berlin company’s wildlife trash safes are “black bear tested and proven,” the company says. The safes come in either top- or front-loading models and sell for a suggested $435, which includes free delivery in New Hampshire, Vermont and Maine.
The safes hold a 32-gallon can or 10 kitchen bags worth of trash and are designed to promote form following function, said George McNamara, Presby Steel’s general manager.
“It’s sustainable. It’s made out of 14-gauge steel. It’s basically indestructible, with solid welding and 100% of it is made in Berlin,” said McNamara.
The safes, which weigh more than 100 pounds, also come with heavy-duty wheels, lockable fastening points and “a nice little paint job that holds up well.”
The Littleton native previously worked in the commercial construction industry, in which he helped build hospitals, schools and shopping centers. In 2019, he joined Presby Steel, which is owned by David Presby and located on East Milan Road.
Presby also owns the former Issacson Structural Steel property on Route 110 in Berlin and is manufacturing several products there, among them roll-off containers and, as of last September, the wildlife trash safes.
“David Presby is a pretty sharp cat, and what he did when he brought me in last year is he said ‘We need to do a heck of a lot more than just sell steel’” out of the Presby Steel retail store and warehouse, “because it’s such a small margin,” McNamara said. “But if we’re doing eight or nine other things, and even though it’s still a small margin, it becomes manageable.”
Making the margin manageable was the challenge Presby laid down, and McNamara and Brad Caron, the head of development at Presby Steel, took up the challenge.
Well aware that wildlife will be attracted to unsecured trash containers in rural parts of New Hampshire and that there were no containers designed for residential use, Presby Steel came up with a prototype, based on a commercial design in August 2019, and began making the wildlife safes a month later.
Along the way the company received advice from the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department, in particular from Andy Timmins, the bear project leader, “and their enthusiasm just helped us to proceed,” McNamara said.
Speaking with Timmins “opened my eyes to the need for a can that was residential size,” McNamara said, and also to the fact that the wildlife trash safe can save wildlife, foremost black bears.
Timmins has continually championed the securing of garbage containers as a way of preventing human-bear conflicts. If a bear is hungry and its traditional food sources are unavailable or in short supply, it may seek out trash, he said, and in some instances, even enter residences in search of food.
Fish and Game will typically capture and relocate nuisance bears, but occasionally the bears will return to where they were caught and also to their scavenging ways. And Fish and Game will have no choice but to euthanize them.
On May 26, Timmins said Fish and Game was “very excited to learn that a local company was looking to make a product locally that could help people properly secure garbage.”
“I made a couple of suggestions about design and construction,” said Timmins.
Presby Steel provided one complimentary trash safe to Fish and Game and the agency purchased two more.
“We’re trying them out,” said Timmins, explaining that the science behind the trash safes is simple.
“If the bears don’t get rewarded with food, they move on. They’re after instant gratification and if they’re not getting food out of the garbage can, they give up on it.”
Timmins thinks the trash safes should reduce the quantity of bear-human conflicts, noting that “unsecured garbage is the biggest contributor” to those conflicts.
“We’ve been promoting bear-proof trashcans for a long time, and most of the ones we promoted were commercially-made products from other parts of the country. But if you do that (buy a bear-proof container from an out-of-state manufacturer) there are shipping costs that can make it unappealing to people.”
The trash safe, McNamara said, “basically trains the bears that what’s inside is unavailable, and they stop coming. It’s an educational tool for the bears, and it prevents you from having to pick up your scattered trash in the morning.”
The trash safes encountered a problem with their marketing roll out because when they were ready for sale it was too late in the season, and the bears were in the woods “eating nuts and berries and not foraging as much,” he said.
Nonetheless, Presby Steel got ready to display the trash safes at trade shows in early 2020, which all ended up getting cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The trash safes are selling, though, and “the market, going forward, is there” for them, said McNamara.
Apart from northern New England, McNamara thinks Pennsylvania and New Jersey has many potential customers because both states have “huge numbers of bears.”
To his knowledge, McNamara said Presby Steel is the only manufacturer of wildlife trash safes at the $435 price.
“We went online and searched our good friend Google and we did find other products that were very similar but everything else was close to $600,” said McNamara. “We kind of went with a more conservative, northern New England approach and made ours affordable and functional.”