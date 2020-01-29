MANCHESTER — Cheryl Wilkie, the longtime director of the three-site Farnum Center drug treatment program, left her position on Monday and is being replaced by an experienced figure in the drug treatment community, Easterseals NH announced on Wednesday.
Maureen Beauregard, the president and chief executive of Easterseals, said Tim Hartnett, a former director of the New Hampshire Division of Alcohol and Drug Abuse, will be on the job on Friday.
Hartnett recently returned to New Hampshire after leading an Oregon treatment organization for 17 years.
Beauregard avoided answering a question about whether Wilkie left Farnum Center on her own accord. Wilkie had been with Farnum Center for 12 years.
“We’ve parted ways with Cheryl. At this point, we’re really looking forward,” said Beauregard, who took over Easterseals in October.
Farnum Center is a division of Easterseals NH.
Farnum Center is the largest drug treatment organization in the state. It has residential treatment centers in Manchester and Franklin, with 140 beds between them. And it operates an outpatient counseling center in Manchester.
Farnum employs about 150 and has an annual budget of nearly $16 million, Beauregard said.
Wilkie earned a salary of $228,900, according to Easterseals’ 2017 IRS form, which was obtained through Guidestar.org.
Efforts to reach her on Wednesday were unsuccessful.
Hartnett was named interim director at Farnum Center. Beauregard said he could apply for the permanent job once it is posted, but she does not believe he is interested.
Harnett joined CODA Inc. in 2002. It is one of Oregon’s largest non-profit agencies serving patients with mental health challenges and substance use disorders.
He is a visiting research fellow at Queen’s University in Belfast, Northern Ireland and a former adjutant faculty member at Portland State University.
“Although this is a leadership change, we are proud of the many critical services we provide. I have deep faith in the staff and in Tim to continue the outstanding work we do every day,” Beauregard said in a statement.