WIRELESS-CARRIERS

A customer looks at cellphones for sale at an AT&T store in New York on July 3.

 Bloomberg photo by Jeenah Moon

The top three U.S. wireless carriers have lost billions in revenue as smartphone sales dwindle in a reversal of the pandemic boom.

AT&T, T-Mobile US and Verizon Communications collectively lost nearly $5 billion in equipment sales over the past 12 months compared with the previous year. T-Mobile's equipment revenue fell 23% last quarter, while AT&T's slipped 7% and Verizon's postpaid phone upgrades dropped 34%.