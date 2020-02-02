AMHERST -- After a lengthy court battle, LaBelle Winery is ready to move forward with its newest venture -- The Farmhouse Marketplace.
The proposed facility, which would be constructed across the street from LaBelle’s existing winery and event center along Route 101, would include a tavern, a distillery, a tasting room, a market, function space, office space and a cottage with three to five bedrooms for bridal parties.
“We have a really long-term vision for this property,” Amy LaBelle, owner and winemaker, said of the site at 340 Route 101.
Plans for the proposed facility have been a long time in the making, according to LaBelle, who said the ultimate vision for The Farmhouse Marketplace is to provide gathering space for community events and charitable events.
In 2016, local zoning officials granted all of the necessary variances for a similar development to be constructed on the site. However, the project was delayed for several years when neighbors took the matter to court, arguing that the complex would alter the rural character of the community; in August 2019, the courts reaffirmed the variances.
Recently, LaBelle approached the local planning board presenting newly revised plans for the site. Although the original plans included a 24-room inn, the inn has been eliminated in the new plans.
Since LaBelle Winery opened its facility seven years ago, LaBelle said, she is proud of the work that has been done and she has been looking to grow the operations.
“We are really proud of that, and we are really excited to bring this new opportunity to expand our business in our hometown.”
Although the property is nearly 46 acres, only a small portion of the property would be utilized for the The Farmhouse Marketplace, said Ken Clinton of Meridian Land Services. About 25 acres in the rear of the parcel would be set aside as a conservation constriction, he said.
According to the proposed plans, the main building would be about 11,000 square feet, and the distillery would be about 2,500 square feet. The plans call for a New England design with clapboard siding, outdoor porches and a farmhouse atmosphere.
Clinton said the winery is hoping to receive approval from the planning board fairly quickly, as it would like to begin construction this spring.
“This is for a multi-use commercial development,” Clinton said.
While the initial project was delayed because of litigation, LaBelle Winery had explored the idea of potentially constructing a new distillery on property along Camp Road behind the winery -- not the original site eyed for the expansion on Route 101. However, the conceptual project on the Camp Road property, which is owned by Friends of Young Judaea Inc., never came to fruition.