As Gov. Ned Lamont looks to cut taxes for middle-income earners in Connecticut, he is not taking any immediate action to elevate Connecticut's tax status for another subclass of the working population — those who work from home or other remote locations for employers based elsewhere.

In the first half of January, Connecticut remained lodged in the top 10 states nationally for the percentage of households with at least one person who worked full time on a remote basis, at 17.4 percent of households as estimated by the U.S. Census Bureau based on survey responses from about 1,000 Connecticut residents.