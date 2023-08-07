Female entrepreneurs in New Jersey and the nation face an uphill battle in getting the funding needed to start their businesses.
It’s prompted a substantial gender gap: Women led-companies simply don’t get the same level of needed financial backing compared to those founded by all men.
But that gap has gotten smaller in recent years, thanks partly to an increase in the number of female investors. And women have seen the biggest gains among what are known as angel investors, wealthy individuals who finance mostly small companies in exchange for equity.
Golden Seeds, a nationwide angel investor network founded in 2005, has been a big reason for those gains. The group was founded by a handful of women who all had strong careers on Wall Street, and it was one of the early leaders in the movement to level the playing field for female founders.
“There were a lot of women entrepreneurs, but very few of them were getting capital,” said Loretta McCarthy, co-CEO and managing partner at Golden Seeds.
“People sort of assumed it was going to be mainly food and fashion (for women-led companies),” McCarthy said. “That is so far from the truth. It is also deep tech, health care, deep business-to-business technology.”
When Golden Seeds was founded in New York in 2005, women represented about 5% of the angel investor market in the U.S. That has since grown to nearly 40%, and female founders accounted for about 37% of the entrepreneurs seeking capital in 2022, according to a recent report from the Center for Venture Research at the University of New Hampshire.
Golden Seeds has grown from a group of roughly 12 women to a nationwide network of eight chapters with more than 325 members. They have invested more than $175 million in more than 240 women-led companies that have gone on to raise more than $2 billion in additional funding.
The group launched one of its newest chapters in New Jersey in February 2020, and its partnership with the New Jersey Economic Development Authority has helped to establish the Garden State as a leader in the effort to close the gender funding gap.
“Access to capital has always been one of the greatest barriers to success for female founders,” said Kathleen Coviello, chief economic transformation officer for the NJEDA and a co-lead for the New Jersey Golden Seeds chapter.
Over the past three years, the New Jersey Golden Seeds chapter has met with hundreds of entrepreneurs and invested in several startups, and its partnership with first lady Tammy Murphy and the NJEDA could serve as a model for other states.
“We are not aware of any other state that has partnered with an organization in this way,” Coviello said. “We dedicate quite a bit of resources, and I think we’re the leader in the pack on this.”
The public-private partnership first started to take shape after Gov. Phil Murphy took office in 2018 and launched an effort to grow and diversify New Jersey’s innovation economy. Murphy expanded a 20% tax credit for angel investors in the state, and boosted the credit to 25% for investments in women-led companies.
Over the past three years, the New Jersey Golden Seeds chapter has invested more than $9 million in female entrepreneurs, including a recent investment in SunRay Scientific, a semiconductor materials manufacturer headquartered in Eatontown.
SunRay Scientific raised a total of $2.5 million through several angel investor groups and used the funding to move into a new facility and hire four new employees. That included a new position focused on securing federal funding through the CHIPS Act of 2022, which is aimed at boosting semiconductor manufacturing in the U.S.
The company expects to triple the size of its facility and grow to a total of 100 employees over the next five years, according to its CEO and co-founder Madhu Stemmermann, who added that choosing Golden Seeds was “an easy decision.”
“It’s not just about the money. They are the most active in providing mentorship,” Stemmermann said. “Their mentorship is actually more valuable than the funding.”
New Jersey Golden Seeds holds monthly office hours that have attracted entrepreneurs from Indiana, Maryland, Florida, Illinois, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and New York.
McCarthy is quick to point out that Golden Seeds is not a charity. Study after study continues to show that companies with diverse leadership are good investments, and the group is striving to secure solid returns.
Companies with strong representation of women on their boards delivered 25% more return on equity than companies with lower representation, according to a 2018 report from global nonprofit investment firm Calvert Impact.
A separate report from Boston Consulting Group in 2019 showed that women-founded businesses delivered 2.5 times higher revenue per dollar invested than those founded by all men.
“We also have learned that women are particularly good stewards of capital,” McCarthy said. “When they do receive funding, they are very effective in deploying that capital in ways that contribute to the growth of the company.”
