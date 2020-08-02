A group of women who work in commercial fishing have come together to use the power of social media to build thriving direct-to customer businesses to help offset the losses from COVID-19 while supporting other female entrepreneurs.
Heidi Marquis is a founder of The Daily Haul. They have been selling fish, scallops, Jonah crabs, clams and mussels from the commercial pier in Portsmouth on Thursdays, Heron Pond Farm in South Hampton on Fridays, as well as Lull Farm in Hollis and Vernon Family Farm in Newfields on Saturdays.
Marquis is the sister of Capt. Jamie Hayward. He and other fishermen on the Seacoast used to send their catches to buyers in Boston and New York City prior to COVID-19.
Marquis got the idea of coordinating direct sales for fish after she saw the success Mackenzie Eaton was having promoting off the boat sales of lobster from F/V Last Penny in Portsmouth.
“I said, there has to be a way we can do fish without all the startup costs. The market was there, and the question was, how do we get in it?” Marquis said.
Eaton said she started her public group on Facebook, which has more than 5,700 members, on March 20 as a way to gauge if there was even a demand for local live lobsters after COVID-19 hit and destroyed their traditional markets.
“Overnight, it blew up,” Eaton said. “We have sold out every week until the last week or two.”
Jillian Robillard, owner of Southern Maine Crabs, buys straight off the boats and coordinates lobster and crab sales anywhere from Gloucester, Mass., to Cushing, Maine. She is working with The Daily Haul.
“A few of my wholesalers have shut down. It’s been a blessing in disguise because the demand is there,” Robillard said of direct-to- customer sales.
Robillard said she does not expect the fishing industry to return to “normal” anytime soon because some of those wholesalers which shut down were multimillion-dollar businesses.
Robillard earned her college degree in marine entrepreneurship this year and started her business as a sophomore at the University of New England in Biddeford, Maine.
Jolyn Hayward is married to Marquis’ brother and she said even though she does not go out on his boat, being a woman in the fishing industry is not easy.
“It’s hard being a woman in a male- dominated industry,” Hayward said. “It’s physically demanding when you’re carrying 75 pounds in a cooler. Some of the guys give us that look like, ‘What are those girls doing here?’”
Hayward said she doesn’t want to take the spotlight away from the men and women who work on the water, but she does hope people recognize the efforts being put into the second half of the direct sales industry so fishermen can survive and customers can buy fresh, never frozen seafood.
Hayward said she and the other women feel the love from their customers, many of whom they know now by name.
Marquis said they plan to start offering contact-less delivery service soon. For more information, visit thedailyhaul.com.