Women saw faster wage growth than men this year amid a tight U.S. labor market, according to newly compiled data from ADP Research Institute, although they still got paid more than 25% less on average.

The pace of pay increases for women surpassed that of men every single month since January. In August, women’s wages were up 7.8% from a year earlier, compared with 7.5% for men. Younger workers also benefited from a pandemic-era boost in wages, with double-digit gains this year, according to the report released Wednesday.