Workers

Striking nurses demonstrate for better working conditions on the public sidewalks outside Riverside Hospital on Sept. 13 in Minneapolis.

 Annabelle Marcovici/Washington Post

The U.S. economy came within hours of shutting down because of a standoff between unions and railroad carriers over sick pay and scheduling, highlighting just how dramatically staffing shortages have reshaped American workplaces and driven exhausted workers to push back.

With more than 11 million job openings and only 6 million unemployed workers, employers have struggled for more than a year to hire enough people to fill their ranks. That mismatch has left employees frustrated and burned out, and is fueling a new round of power struggles on the job.

The Washington Post’s Lauren Kaori Gurley and Jeff Stein contributed to this report.