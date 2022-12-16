Starbucks workers speak to the media after union vote in Buffalo, New York

Starbucks workers react as they speak to the media after the union vote in Buffalo, N.Y., on Dec. 9, 2021. Baristas at a Starbucks-Amazon Go store in New York narrowly rejected union membership this week.

 LINDSAY DEDARIO/file photo

Baristas at an experimental Starbucks-Amazon Go store in New York narrowly rejected union membership, the latest setback for the U.S. labor movement.

The workers, who legally work for Starbucks Corp., requested a union election because they said the tie-up between the coffee chain and Amazon.com doubled their workload with no additional pay. The vote was very close, with 13 voting to join Starbucks Workers United, and 14 voting no, according to a spokesperson for the National Labor Relations Board, which oversees union elections.