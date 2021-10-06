A protracted shortage of labor at America's food production plants is pushing existing workers brink, threatening the country's food supply as thousands of exhausted workers stage walkouts to win better contract terms.
Workers at every one of Kellogg's U.S. cereal factories went on strike Tuesday after negotiations unraveled over benefits and vacation time. It's the latest of three strikes at major U.S. food plants; workers at Nabisco and Frito-Lay recently walked out over similar issues. The workers at all three companies are represented by the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union, known as BTCGM.
The Kellogg's strike covers about 1,400 workers at factories in Michigan, Nebraska, Pennsylvania and Tennessee that churn out such cupboard staples as Rice Krispies, Raisin Bran and Frosted Flakes. The company says it is implementing contingency plans to keep production going without its unionized workforce.
BCTGM president Anthony Shelton said Kellogg's workers have been "working long, hard hours, day in and day out" to produce cereal for American families, but that the company has responded by cutting benefits and threatening to send jobs to Mexico.
"Kellogg is making these demands as they rake in record profits, without regard for the well-being of the hardworking men and women who make the products that have created the company's massive profits," Shelton said in a statement.
Kris Bahner, the company's senior vice president for global corporate affairs, said Kellogg's is disappointed in the union's decision to strike. The company had offered a contract that increases pay and benefits for employees "while helping us meet the challenges of the changing cereal business," Bahner said.
"Our proposals not only maintain these industry-leading level of pay and benefits, but offer significant increases in wages, benefits and retirement," Bahner said.
It's the latest strike at a national food production factory involving BCTGM. In July, Frito-Lay workers in Topeka, Kansas, staged a 19-day walkout amid complaints about forced overtimes and 84-hour workweeks. In early August, Nabisco workers in five states went on strike over work hours and benefits.
The strikes come at a time when grocery store suppliers like Kellogg have had a banner year amid a broader surge in at-home foods. Kellogg chief executive Steven Cahillane told investors in early August that demand for at-home foods, which include its flagship brands, remained elevated in the most recent quarter, although consumers are gradually starting to leave the home once again.
The company's sales nearly matched last year's sales figures, but both years showed a substantial increase over 2019.
"Comparing to pre-COVID 2019, we realized another quarter of strong organic top-line growth and operating profit growth, as well as improved cash flow generation," Cahillane said.
But the company has been racked by supply chain problems in the United States and elsewhere. The entire industry is suffering from a widespread shortage of labor, chief financial officer Amit Banati said in a recent call with investors. Not only is there a shortage of snack-food factory workers, but there are also too few drivers toe meet the company's national and international freighter needs. All of it adds up to inflated prices and disrupted operations.
"It's impacting the entire supply chain," Banati said.
Cahillane, the company's CEO, told investors first solution to those problems is to try to get more from its existing supply chains. "We've been working hard at productivity and looking for every area where we can be more efficient," Cahillane said.
Facing questions from investors on how inflation and supply chain-related costs are eating into the bottom line, he admitted the problem could persist well into 2022.
"There's certain things that are clearly going to unwind ― containers will eventually find their rightful places in the world, labor shortages should mitigate," Cahillane said. "But it's hard to predict and we're planning for an ongoing challenging cost environment well into next year."
At the Kellogg cereal plant in Lancaster, Pa., that means longer hours and too few days off, according to people who work there.
Kerry Williams, an instrumentation repair technician at the Lancaster plant who doubles as president of the union, says employees are being forced to work 12 to 16 hour days, seven days a week. Aside from a few weeks when he was on vacation, Williams says he has worked every weekend in 2021.
"They purposefully keep the staffing short, so in order to fulfill the productivity they need, that means longer hours," he said. "The biggest thing we're seeking is for them to hire up to the numbers that we need to run the plants."