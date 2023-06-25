QUITTING

An office worker at his desk in the City of London on Sept. 30, 2021. Officials have flagged concerns about the labor market after the end of the government’s furlough plan, while households are also facing looming increases in their tax and energy bills that economists say could hurt confidence and reduce the opportunity for hikes.

 bloomberg/Chris J. Ratcliffe

Quit rates dropped to 2019 levels in April after the mass turnover of the Great Resignation, but PwC data shows that the desire to quit hasn’t entirely disappeared.

The study found that more than one in four (26%) office workers are looking to change jobs in the next 12 months, up from 19% a year ago. The study, which asked 54,000 workers across 46 countries and territories about their attitudes toward artificial intelligence and economic change, also identified a “specialization gap” that, if unaddressed, could leave workers who lack advanced training particularly vulnerable to joblessness and financial difficulty.