Work from home

Companies like Chipotle and Disney are testing the limits of the three-day in-office week that’s emerged as the post-pandemic standard as “RTO creep” sets in.

 Dreamstime/TNS

A small but growing list of big-name companies like BlackRock Inc., Walt Disney Co. and Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. are taking their return-to-office mandates up a notch, calling employees back to their desks four days a week.

It’s a form of RTO creep, as companies test what has emerged as the post-pandemic norm of two to three days in the office and fan the debate over remote work. It’s also a sign of employers gaining more power in the labor market as layoffs mount and a potential recession looms.

With assistance from Matthew Boyle.