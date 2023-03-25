Remote worker

Joseline Gonzalez, a patient access specialist at Dartmouth-Hitchcock, takes a call while working from home at her Manchester apartment in September 2020.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER FILE

More than one in three employers (37%) use live camera feeds to keep tabs on remote workers, prompting some to quit while others get fired, a new survey found.

Just about every company that has remote workers uses some form of monitoring, the survey of 1,000 business leaders from career site ResumeBuilder.com found, with the most common tactics being monitoring web browsing and blocking certain apps or content. Most companies have either terminated staff or have had workers voluntarily leave due to the surveillance. Still, just about all of those surveyed strongly or somewhat believe that the monitoring has improved productivity, despite research showing that it can prompt disruptive behavior.

Bloomberg’s Jeffrey Green contributed to this report.