The global supply chain disruption predates the current pandemic by at least a decade and does not have an easy solution, with long timelines for building new ports, training new truckers and a rapidly expanding e-commerce field.
The World Affairs Council of New Hampshire will present a three-part series focused on the challenges and solutions that face the country and the world in getting the proper supplies to where they need to be.
The first event, “The Great Supply Chain Disruption,” is scheduled for Feb. 1 (6 p.m.) at Mara Auditorium, in Webster Hall, on the campus of Southern New Hampshire University, 2500 N. River Road, Manchester. The event will also be offered virtually.
Bob Trebilcock, editorial director of Supply Chain Management Review, will provide the audience with key insights from his decades of experience working in supply chain management.
“Everyone has been affected by this current supply chain disruption,” said Tim Horgan, the council's executive director, in a statement. “Whether you are looking to buy groceries, or that vital component to add to your product, the glacial pace that items are moving at affects everyone’s daily lives.”
The program is the first in a three-part series hosted by the World Affairs Council of New Hampshire, which aims to help people better understand complex global issues. It is presented in partnership with the New Hampshire Business and Industry Association and the New Hampshire Tech Alliance. Part two will occur on March 15, 2022, and part three will occur in April.
The World Affairs Council of New Hampshire is a nonprofit, non-partisan organization that helps the people of the Granite State deepen their understanding of global issues. For a complete look at WACNH’s upcoming programs, please visit www.wacnh.org.