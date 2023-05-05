Workers harvest sugar cane

Workers harvest sugar cane crops in India.  

 Prakash Singh/Bloomberg

Global food prices rose for the first time in a year, just as the rampant run-up in grocery costs begins to cool in some countries.

A United Nations index of food-commodity prices gained 0.6% in April, with pricier sugar offsetting losses for grains and dairy products. The sweetener has rallied as bad weather and lower fertilizer use hurts crops and limits field work in parts of Asia and South America. A looming El Nino also threatens to further tighten supply.