Freshly harvested wheat grain falls from a combine harvester into a trailer during the summer harvest in Nauen, Germany, on July. 28, 2022. 

 Liesa Johannssen-Koppitz/Bloomberg

Global food prices fell the most since 2008 after concerns over supplies of grains and vegetable oils eased as Ukraine moved toward restarting exports.

A United Nations index of world food costs plunged almost 9% in July. The index fell to the lowest since January, before Russia's blockade of ports in Ukraine -- a major food exporter -- pushed up food costs to a record.