Cables

Workers stand near a conveyor belt carrying aggregate from the Elektra boring machine as it commences work on a tunnel project in Stockholm, Sweden, in February 2020. Elektra will pierce through the city’s rock of granite and gneiss to build a tunnel for new power cables needed to meet soaring demand.

 Mikael Sjoberg/Bloomberg

If you assessed the future of energy based on how it’s depicted in images — rows of solar panels, fields with wind turbines, big blocks of batteries — you could be forgiven for forgetting about all the cables.

But it would be a big omission, because cables are the backbone of the electric grid. In many cases, building a grid that can take on all those renewables can be more expensive than the cost of the solar and wind farms themselves.