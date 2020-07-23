BERLIN – Citing a lack of funding, the developer who had proposed converting the former Brown Elementary School into market-rate apartments, has withdrawn from the project.
The announcement was made on Monday to the City Council by City Manager Jim Wheeler.
On Thursday, Pamela Laflamme, who is Berlin’s community development director and staff liaison to the Brown School Committee, said while a meeting of the committee in the near future is likely, “We’re not sure what we’re doing.”
“I have no path forward and have had no time since Monday when the developer we had selected (Wildcat LLC of Jackson) said he didn’t feel he had the financing to move forward with the project,” she said.
The Brown School Committee was created by the City Council in 2019 and tasked with disposing of the school.
Until Monday, Laflamme said the committee believed it had a deal with Wildcat LLC, which had previously built well-received apartments in the city, to acquire the Brown Elementary School.
While Laflamme said there had been no purchase-and-sale contract between the committee and Wildcat LLC, nor even an agreed-upon price, there was an understanding that both the committee and City Council supported what the would-be developer was proposing: some 17 apartments, each with their own storage unit. The former school’s gym would be transformed into a fitness center and there would be public meeting space as well as a small commercial space.
The committee was familiar with the prior work in Berlin of New England Family Housing, which was the other party to express an interest in the school, but the committee chose Wildcat, Laflamme has explained, because its plan was for market-rate, not subsidized housing.
Additionally, because Wildcat’s use of the Brown school property was to be less intense, its project was deemed by the committee to be a better “fit,” she said, in the surrounding neighborhood of single-family residences.
At the time it was offered for sale, the Brown school property, which is located at 188 Main St. on a 1.2 acre parcel in the Norwegian Village section of Berlin, was assessed by the city at $1,215,700.
Founded in 1913 and closed after the 2018-2019 academic year, the Brown school, according to city officials, was a victim of the cumulative effect of the State of New Hampshire’s non-support of public education.
Before setting the 2019-2020 municipal budget, the City Council directed all departments to make significant cuts, with the School Department deciding that it could save some $300,000 by closing the Brown school and relocating all of its K-2 students and employees to other schools.