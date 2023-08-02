US-NEWS-WRITERS-STRIKE-LA

Writer and actor Cheech Manohar, second from right, pickets with other members of the Writers Guild of America outside Universal Studios in Universal City.

 Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times/TNS

LOS ANGELES — Representatives of the Writers Guild of America and the major studios have agreed to meet for the first time since the Hollywood writers’ strike began three months ago.

In a statement sent to its members Tuesday night, the Writers Guild’s negotiating committee said that the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which bargains on behalf of Walt Disney, Warner Bros. Discovery, Netflix and other streaming services and studios, reached out to request a meeting on Friday to discuss negotiations.