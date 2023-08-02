US-NEWS-MCMAHON-HUSHMONEY-CASE-GET

McMAHON

 Ethan Miller/Getty Images/TNS

Professional wrestling honcho Vince McMahon was hit with a federal subpoena and a search warrant in connection to allegations the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) founder paid millions of dollars to silence sexual misconduct claims.

WWE confirmed Wednesday that its investigation into claims involving the 77-year-old entrepreneur concluded at the close of 2022, while feds continue looking into the matter.