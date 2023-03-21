YELLEN-BG

Janet Yellen, US Treasury secretary, speaks during a Senate Finance Committee hearing in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, March 16, 2023. The hearing is one of the first opportunities lawmakers will have to question a high-ranking official on recent bank failures along with the Treasury's moves to ensure borrowers can access their funds. MUST CREDIT: Bloomberg photo by Al Drago

WASHINGTON -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told bankers on Tuesday that she is prepared to intervene to protect depositors in smaller banks suffering deposit runs that threaten more contagion amid the worst financial system turmoil in more than a decade.

In a speech aimed at calming nerves rattled by two prominent bank failures this month, Yellen said that the U.S. banking system was stabilizing and steps taken to guarantee deposits in those institutions, showed a "resolute commitment" to ensure depositors' savings and banks remain safe.