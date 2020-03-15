A former fitness trainer has opened a new yoga studio called The Hidden Studio at 25 Nashua Road in Londonderry.
Owner Catherine “Cat” Taylor said she spent about $3,000 to $4,000 renovating the 1,750-square-foot space with new laminate wood flooring, added new double French doors and extended a wall to close in the studio.
“The name came from we are literally hidden from the road. We don’t have any visibility at all,” Taylor said.
She employs three office staff and a studio manager, and hosts nine independent yoga instructors who are paid a flat rate per class, plus a bonus for classes with more than eight students.
So far, classes have averaged about five to six students, with a maximum capacity of about 20.
“I have over 200 clients. They can choose from all different ways to pay, different packages,” Taylor said.
Taylor said she offers some of the lowest yoga prices in the area. She charges $39 for the first month, and $49 for each month after that. Next year, the price will likely go up, but she said she will still be very competitive compared to the $99 classes she sees other studios charging.
“It’s one of my missions to make yoga affordable,” Taylor said.
She also said there are bundle discounts for clients when they purchase five classes, 10 classes or 20 classes at a time.
The business first opened in November 2019, and celebrated its ribbon cutting ceremony on March 6. It includesa shop that sells yoga and meditation related items.
Taylor worked in banking for 30 years and did personal fitness training on the side for years.
Taylor said she co-owns a Green Magic Landscaping in Derry with her husband, Bob Taylor, and previously opened a personal training studio in Derry in 2015. She closed the studio in 2017 after she was diagnosed with fibromyalgia and chronic fatigue syndrome.
While she had already dabbled in yoga at the time, she pivoted her focus away from body building and onto yoga and healthy eating as a way to manage her symptoms, and opened the new studio in part with the mission to share what she learned about how to obtain and maintain a healthy holistic lifestyle.
She is now a certified life coach, health coach and certified in teaching yoga nidra, which is a deep meditation technique.
“We consider ourselves a community and we are just trying to build ourselves a community like minded people,” Taylor said.
Taylor said they are all about sharing the healthy and holistic lifestyle, but lately health concerns of another sort have been hurting business as clients fearful of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus, have been canceling their classes.
“Right now we’re getting hit hard with the coronavirus,” she said.
But she’s hopeful and optimistic that the crisis will subside and life will soon return to normal.
If all goes as planned, Taylor expects the business to be profitable within about a year or more.