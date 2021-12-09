Kyle York was named the New Hampshire Tech Alliance’s Entrepreneur of the Year on Thursday, capping the nonprofit’s four-day Innovation Summit.
York, a former Dyn executive who helped orchestrate the company’s sale to Oracle in 2016, co-founded investment firm York IE two years ago. Since then, the company has invested in more than 25 companies and provided advisory services to nearly 50.
York accepted the award during a virtual event recorded at Events United/Studio Lab in Derry. He talked about his upbringing in Bedford, where he learned about business from his grandparents and parents, whose enterprises included making shoes and selling athletic equipment.
“Our parents always wanted us to find our passion and be successful, but they wanted us to do it the right way by taking care of others and bringing everybody along for the great and glorious ride,” said York, who grew up in Bedford.
He thanked his wife, Katie, whom he met during their senior year at Bentley College.
“I was sitting in the back of the room working. I was paying attention, but I was also working,” York said. “All she’s ever known is someone working on their companies, working on their job, looking to advance themselves in their careers, and hopefully, creating future families opportunities to thrive.”
York is recruiting his children to carry on that tradition.
“My kids, Henry, Tedy and Evie, I hope I’m going to leave you a hundred companies to run so you better get to work,” he said.
Kikori snags $100,000
Kikori, a startup that developed an educational app designed to promote experiential learning, is receiving a $100,000 investment from the Millworks II Fund. Kikori was among several startups that presented their companies during Thursday’s event.
Co-founder Kendra Bostick, a graduate student at the University of New Hampshire, accepted the investment from Millworks representatives Liz Hitchcock and Gray Chynoweth, who said it would be the last investment made from the 10-year-old private fund.
Kikori was featured in the New Hampshire Union Leader’s “New Hampshire Innovators” magazine in 2020. The company’s app is a library of activity plans developed by educators to build social and emotional skills.
“Together we believe it’s time to put the heart back in education,” Bostwick said during her presentation.