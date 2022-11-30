SEE Science Center
SEE Science Center Executive Director Shana Hawrylchak and Deputy Director Peter Gustafson give their pitch during “Find Your Cause” Wednesday at the Rex Theatre in Manchester.

The Queen City played host to a different kind of one-stop shopping Wednesday, as young professionals eager to volunteer listened to “Shark Tank”-style pitches from nonprofits looking for help.

The Manchester Young Professionals (MYP), an initiative of the Greater Manchester Chamber, held a “Find Your Cause” pitch night at the downtown Rex Theatre.

Rob Leone of Big Brothers Big Sisters talks with a visitor to his trade booth at Wednesday’s “Find Your Cause” event.
Jon Eriquezzo, president of Meals on Wheels Hillsborough County gives his pitch for new volunteers during the Manchester Young Professionals “Find Your Cause” event held at the Rex Theater in Manchester.