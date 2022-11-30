The crowd listens as 23 nonprofits take their turns to give a two-minute pitch for new volunteers during the Manchester Young Professionals “Find Your Cause” event held at the Rex Theatre in Manchester.
Jon Eriquezzo, president of Meals on Wheels Hillsborough County gives his pitch for new volunteers during the Manchester Young Professionals “Find Your Cause” event held at the Rex Theater in Manchester.
SEE Science Center Executive Director Shana Hawrylchak and Deputy Director Peter Gustafson give their pitch during “Find Your Cause” Wednesday at the Rex Theatre in Manchester.
SEE Science Center Executive Director Shana Hawrylchak and Deputy Director Peter Gustafson give their pitch during “Find Your Cause” Wednesday at the Rex Theatre in Manchester.
The crowd listens as 23 nonprofits take their turns to give a two-minute pitch for new volunteers during the Manchester Young Professionals “Find Your Cause” event held at the Rex Theatre in Manchester.
The Queen City played host to a different kind of one-stop shopping Wednesday, as young professionals eager to volunteer listened to “Shark Tank”-style pitches from nonprofits looking for help.
The Manchester Young Professionals (MYP), an initiative of the Greater Manchester Chamber, held a “Find Your Cause” pitch night at the downtown Rex Theatre.
Keri Pappalardo, director of marketing at Lavallee Brensinger Architects, served as emcee for the night. She said a few years ago she and others realized young professionals were looking for ways to get involved, but having trouble identifying places that needed them.
“Find Your Cause” evolved from those discussions.
“Having everybody in one place just saves young professionals a lot of leg work and research, finding places they want to help out in our community,” said Pappalardo. “You don’t need to be a high-powered executive in a corner office with a fat checkbook to sit on a board or committee or get involved with a nonprofit.”
More than organizations took part in Wednesday’s event, which was sponsored by Southern New Hampshire University.
“MYP is excited to see such a strong response and desire for Manchester area nonprofits to be involved with this event that connects young professionals directly with nonprofit leaders and opportunities,” said Lauren Getts, director of marketing & communications for the Greater Manchester Chamber.
Organizations took turns making pitches on why young professionals should get involved with their organization.
Each was also given a table at the event, where attendees could speak one-on-one with the nonprofits before the presentations.
“Find Your Cause is a chance for young professionals in Manchester to have fun while finding new opportunities to make an impact in our community and discover belonging by being involved in causes bigger than themselves,” said Cole Riel, member engagement coordinator for the Greater Manchester Chamber.
“In Manchester and the Greater Manchester area we have a terrific nonprofit community. It’s great to give them a chance to spotlight what they do. We get to interact with these folks day in and day out, and a lot of folks don’t.”
Louisa Burdette of Hopkinton coordinates student volunteer opportunities at The Derryfield School in Manchester.
“I heard about this and thought, ‘Here we go, one-stop shopping,’” Burdette said. “During the pandemic, opportunities were limited. They were tutoring online, but they’re very excited to be face to face.”
Kayla LaRocca of Plaistow said she’s looking for ways to get involved.
“I did volunteer and community service throughout my school years, and since I’ve graduated I have time I’m looking to donate where I can,” said LaRocca. “I’m looking to get back out into the world, working remote is very isolating. There’s so many great causes here, it’s hard to narrow them down.”
The nonprofits participating in the event included:
Animal Rescue League of New Hampshire
Aviation Museum of New Hampshire
Best Buddies New Hampshire
Big Brothers Big Sisters of NH
Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of New Hampshire
Daniel Webster Council, Boy Scouts of America
Easterseals NH
Franco-American Centre
Friends of Aine Center for Grieving Children and Families