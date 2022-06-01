CONCORD — A pair of major Republican candidates for U.S. Senate — a GOP outsider taking on Gov. Chris Sununu, and a Chinese-American law professor for Congress — sparked a lively first day of candidate filings for elective office in New Hampshire.
An hour after the filing period opened, Senate President Chuck Morse, R-Salem, became the first major candidate for any race to show up with his signed candidacy papers and filing fee.
Morse, 60, is ending two decades of service in the state Legislature to try to take on U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H.
He greeted Secretary of State David Scanlan, who was starting his first filing season as the state’s top elections official after 20 years as the deputy.
“We’ve both moved on to do new things. It’s all good,” said Morse, flanked by his wife, Susan, and a small crowd of supporters.
The theme of Morse’s campaign is to bring the “603 Way” to Washington, which he said is to govern responsibly with compassion, while avoiding partisan gridlock.
“I think it’s pretty clear the difference between the 603 and what we are doing in Washington,” Morse said.
“We are looking for change and they want we have here in New Hampshire,” he said. “We are growing the economy, putting money in the bank.”
Morse declines to call himself the front-runner, but state Democratic Party leaders continue to treat him as such.
They had state Sen. Becky Whitley, D-Hopkinton, speak about Morse’s leadership style moments after he had signed up.
“I have worked with him for the past two years and he has allowed some of the most extreme things I have ever seen at the State House go forward,” Whitley said.
“Chuck Morse has made it very clear he would support the national effort to ban abortions and that should make voters very nervous.”
Morse only had 75 minutes on the Sept. 13 GOP primary ballot to himself before Bruce Fenton, a Durham Bitcoin millionaire, made his bid official as well.
Bitcoin millionaire files
Fenton, 49, asked if Scanlan’s staff accepted $100 in crypto-currency but when the answer was no, the first-time candidate had cash ready.
Fenton said American dollars aren’t worth much due to Washington’s free-spending ways.
“The money that we have today is unsustainable. The pictures of dead presidents, that’s not real money,” Fenton said.
A proud supporter of the Free State movement, Fenton’s support for abortion rights and immigration reform make him an unorthodox candidate in today’s GOP, but he is comfortable in the GOP.
“I want to win. Ron Paul is one the greatest leaders of our movement and he ran and won as a Republican,” Fenton said.
He’s already committed to spend at least $5 million of his own money to win.
“I’m simply going to go down there and vote no against any expansion of government, any tyranny, any expansion of taxes. We’ve got to get our country back,” Fenton said.
Actually, Morse wasn’t the first Senate candidate, only the first one any political observer would recognize.
When Scanlan staffers opened the door at 8 a.m., there was Ashland landlord Tejasinha Sivalingam waiting with his GOP Senate papers.
“I am committed to the founding principles of this country,” said Sivalingam, who ran unsuccessfully for state representative in his town in 2018 and 2020.
A New Jersey native who moved here in 2016, Sivalingam is a Saivite Hindu whose outspoken campaign website urges residents to “wake up” to the fact the country is occupied by “Communist China, alien and discredited ideologies such as Marxism and Nazism and incompetent and spineless politicians such as Biden.”
Retired Brig. Gen. and 2020 hopeful Don Bolduc, former Londonderry Town Manager Kevin Smith and Lincoln businessman Vikram Mansharamani are already declared U.S. Senate hopefuls.
Sununu gets 1st GOP foe
Thad Riley, 50, became the first to file for governor and the former Brentwood School Board member said he’s not cowed by Gov. Chris Sununu’s popularity.
“I have heard the word unbeatable my whole life,” said Riley, who said he started running to lose 150 pounds when he had tipped the scales at 400 and was told that without a lifestyle change he would die by the time he turned 50.
Riley said unlike Sununu he would have lobbied for the parental rights bill, would have worked with GOP lawmakers to get a congressional redistricting bill passed, and disagreed with making young children wear masks while in public school during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“With redistricting, we ended up in a train wreck. Forty-nine states worked it out. We had someone from California drawing this up for us. That’s not OK,” said Riley, a Dayton, Ohio, native who moved to Brentwood in 2014.
Sununu is expected to have at least two other primary rivals as Marine Corps veteran Julian Acciard of Derry and ex-state Rep. and 2020 candidate Karen Testerman of Franklin already said they were running as well.
Lily Tang Williams of Weare declared herself the first Chinese-born candidate in the U.S. to run for Congress in 2022, in her case as a Republican seeking the 2nd Congressional District seat.
Tang Williams, 57, came to America at 23, got a master’s degree in social work, got married and opened businesses in real estate, consulting and public speaking.
“This is like the American dream for me to be doing this,” she said.
In 2016, Williams was a Libertarian Party nominee for Senate in Colorado.
Williams said the Chinese media has tried to discredit her campaign for condemning how leaders in her homeland have suppressed dissent in that country.
“We have to prepare to speak out to protest human rights abuses in China. It is not really free, and I will continually call out China,” she said.
The filing period remains open until June 10 at 5 p.m.
“This was a pretty active start; it’s always hard to predict what that means at this early stage,” Scanlan added.