Called to serve

After the 9/11 terrorist attacks, a new generation joined the military.
And for those already serving, the attacks gave them a renewed sense of purpose and determination.
Here are a few of their stories.
A personal connection
On the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, Michael Pelletier got a call from his wife. “She’s screaming that Dave was on the plane,” he recalled.
David DiMeglio of Wakefield, Mass., the 22-year-old son of his wife’s sister, was a passenger on American Airlines Flight 11, the first plane that struck the World Trade Center.
DiMeglio had just finished a two-year college degree in computer science and was taking a celebratory trip to California to visit friends and relatives.
For a time, the family held out hope for a miracle, said Pelletier, who lives in Bedford. “Maybe he missed the plane, maybe there were survivors, and it wasn’t totally confirmed until the government agents came months later and they had actually found DNA.”
A week after the attacks, Pelletier talked with his wife about joining the New Hampshire National Guard. He had served in the military after college but had been out about nine years by 2001.
With his wife’s blessing, he signed up for the New Hampshire Army National Guard and began drilling the following January.
“I wanted to help contribute to whatever efforts were going to be made to try to help prevent that from happening again,” Pelletier said.
“And the second reason is if there was someone to blame for this, to put them in a position where they couldn’t do it again. To disarm them by whatever means possible so they could not do this again to anyone else.”
After the attacks, Pelletier said, “it wasn’t business as usual” for the New Hampshire guardsmen. Their training took on new urgency and resolve.
“Because we may actually really be doing this really soon, so we better pay attention and get this right in training. Because we train the way we fight and we fight the way we train.”
Pelletier deployed twice with the Guard, to Iraq in 2004 and Kuwait in 2010.
Now 56, after 20 years in the Guard and Reserves, Pelletier plans to retire from the military early next year. “It’s time for a new generation to take over,” he said. “Some of the younger soldiers that I drill with were born after 9/11.”
His daughter is now a 2nd lieutenant in the Army Nurse Corps, stationed in Texas.
What happened on Sept. 11, 2001, Pelletier said, “could have been avoided, and it should have been avoided.”
“It was a wakeup call: Those big oceans on either side of us are not protection, and we should be a lot more vigilant,” he said.
But the response to those events also showed the best of America, which still relies on an all-volunteer military, he said.
“There was a challenge, we stood up to the challenge, we did our best to meet it and executed our operation to help mitigate the situation and make things better,” he said. “And now we just have to wait and see if our garden grows into something positive in the future.”
Pelletier visited the 9/11 Memorial in New York City about 10 years ago and found his nephew’s name etched in granite. It’s a place all Americans should visit, he said.
“It’s good to go, to remember what happened there, because we can’t forget,” he said. “If you forget, who knows? It could happen again.”
The wing commander
On the morning of Sept. 11, the New Hampshire Air National Guard’s 157th Air Refueling Wing was hosting the United Way’s Day of Caring at Pease air base, serving breakfast before sending folks out to do community projects.
“We had 1,500 people in the hangar,” said Richard Martell, who was the wing commander of the 157th. “It was a beautiful day.”
Martell had just finished his speech when one of his maintenance crew members grabbed him by the shoulder. “Boss, you’ve got to see this,” he told Martell, pulling him into a break room.
“The TV was on and the North Tower was smoking,” Martel said. “As I watched live, I see the South Tower get hit.”
Martell immediately declared “threatcon delta,” the highest state of readiness, indicating that a terrorist attack has occurred or is imminent. Suddenly, he had to do two things at once: “Get these 1,500 people off the base” and make sure every airplane was ready to fly.
Around 9:30 a.m., Martell’s phone rang. It was one of his airmen, Col. James Ogonowski. “He said, ‘I think my brother was on American Flight 11,’” Martell said.
Flight 11 was the first airplane to strike the World Trade Center. John Ogonowski of Dracut, Mass., a former resident of Pelham, was its pilot. The first officer was Thomas McGuinness Jr. of Portsmouth.
Martell remembers getting “a sick feeling in the pit of my stomach.”
Within minutes, he was on a conference call with the commander of Portsmouth Naval Shipyard and the head of Seabrook Station.
What he remembers most is that there was no need to call anyone in that day.
“I had pilots showing up, maintenance folks showing up, without being called,” he said. “All the airplanes were ready to go by noon.”
That night, the 157th flew the first of many refueling flights over New York City.
Martell flew three days after the attacks. He remembers the skies were empty, the usual radio traffic silent.
“The towers were still smoking,” he said. “It was a very gut-wrenching thing to see.”
Martell later deployed to Spain for four months, part of a unit that was refueling the aircraft transporting captured prisoners from Afghanistan.
When he thinks about that time, he remembers the Guardsmen lost, especially David Guindon of Merrimack, who took his life one day after he returned home from Iraq.
It was crushing, Martell said: “We thought we’d saved him.”
Guindon had been struggling overseas, but his friends had been watching out for him. When his Guard unit arrived home, Martell made sure the chaplain was there to meet Guindon.
“We all spent some time alone with him,” he said. “I thought I saw all this weight come off his shoulders. I thought he was going to be OK.”
From that time on, Martell said, “I tried to make sure that every time someone came back, they met right away with a psychologist or some type of mental-health person. I didn’t want that to happen ever again.”
Twenty years after the terror attacks, Martell, 65, said there’s something he just can’t understand.
“After 9/11, this country came together. People, no matter what party you belonged to, what you believed, they were coming together. So when the pandemic hit, I thought this is going to be like a 9/11 moment, we’re going to come together.”
Watching the divisiveness only deepen over the past 18 months has been frustrating, he said. “This pandemic killed far more people than 9/11 did.”
Martell retired in 2011, the longest-serving wing commander at Pease. He lives in Kensington.
Looking back, Martell said, he’s proud of how his airmen responded to that terrible day. “For the next decade, our lives changed,” he said.
The tanker pilot
One of the Air National Guardsmen who reported to Pease without being called was Laurie Farris of Exeter, a pilot and instructor with the 157th Refueling Wing.
The next morning, she was flying refueling missions for the fighter jets from Vermont, New Jersey and Massachusetts patrolling over New York City.
“You could literally see a big hole and smoke,” she said. “It was just so sad. I remember going there as a kid, going to the Twin Towers, and they’re gone.”
“I remember thinking it’s so surreal: Why am I flying combat air patrol over my own country?”
Before 9/11, Farris said, when she wasn’t flying she was a “stay-at-home mom” for her two children, then 4 and 7.
A typical mission meant arriving at Pease around 6 p.m., taking off at 9 p.m. and flying until 2 a.m. “Then I’d drive home, put my kids on the school bus and try to sleep,” she said.
Suddenly, with the nation at war, she was facing being away for months at a time.
She and her husband decided together that she needed to go. He could manage things at home while she was gone, he told her. “I had probably the easier job because I got to go fly airplanes with people I admired, loved and trusted,” she said.
Their friends and the Exeter community were there to support the family with whatever they needed.
Her children took it in stride. “I think they always knew I had a little different job from some of the other moms,” she said.
“I remember thinking … they can live without their mom a few weeks or months. They can’t live in a country that’s not free,” she said.
Farris deployed to Europe, where the military set up “air bridges” to refuel the planes heading to combat zones.
“You train all the time in the Guard to do your mission and we were ready when it was our turn,” she said. “I felt so prepared. I had my wingmen with me. I was ready to go.”
Farris has continued to move up in the ranks of the Air Guard in the years since. She became the flying squadron commander in 2009, was promoted to lieutenant colonel and then colonel. She worked to bring the new KC-46 Pegasus aircraft to Pease.
She became commander of the New Hampshire Air National Guard in 2008 and remained in that post that until May, when she was appointed assistant to the air mobility commander out of Scott Air Force Base in Illinois. She’s still based out of New Hampshire, but she travels a lot for her new assignment, visiting squadrons around the country.
Respect for the National Guard has been elevated since 9/11, Farris said. “Now we are in the fight right next to our active duty brothers and sisters,” she said. “We can’t do any of these missions now without the Guard.”
On deployments, she said, “You can’t tell who’s active-duty and reserves... sometimes we’re a little older.”
This Sept. 11, Farris said, she’ll pause for “a prayer and a moment of silence,” remembering those lost on that day and in the 20 years of war that followed.
“I never want to forget the sacrifices of all the men and women that gave so much over there and on 9/11,” she said. “We can’t ever forget.
“Freedom’s not free.”
At the Pentagon
In the summer of 2001, Tim McLaughlin was a 24-year-old 2nd Lieutenant in the U.S. Marine Corps, recovering from a broken leg sustained in a training exercise. He was assigned to an office job at the Pentagon that September, working for the Deputy Commandant for Plans, Policies and Operations.
His older brother, Matt, also worked there.
On Sept. 11, McLaughlin had gone in early and was working out in the officer’s athletic club when he heard on the radio that a plane had hit the World Trade Tower.
He went out for a run and remembers watching planes land at nearby Reagan National Airport. “I remember looking up and thinking it’s a strange world that someone would fly a plane into a building.”
He was running past the Jefferson Memorial when he heard “two thuds” — “which I later understood to be impact and secondary explosion,” he said.
Looking back at the Pentagon, “there was a giant plume of smoke.”
McLaughlin ran back, made his way into the building and worked his way around until he came upon the impact site.
“It looked like Dante’s Inferno,” he said.
McLaughlin spent that day in the central courtyard, helping first responders.
He didn’t have a cell phone back then, so it wasn’t until two days later that he made contact with his brother, who had evacuated safely.
It was obvious that day, McLaughlin said, “that the world had changed.”
His leg was healed, so he asked to be sent to tank school. “Because I understood that tank school would produce the people who would command the tanks in whatever would come next,” he said. “And that’s what happened.”
McLaughlin’s platoon deployed first to Kuwait, then into Baghdad. They spent five weeks in combat in southern Iraq.
Three months later, McLaughlin was back in Los Angeles, where he remained a Marine instructor until he left the Corps in 2006.
McLaughlin, 44, is a partner at Shaheen & Gordon law firm. He and his wife, Katherine Rork, have two boys, 7-year-old Roland and 4-year-old Arthur.
When McLaughlin thinks about Sept. 11 now, it’s from the perspective not of a Marine tank commander, but of a father. His older boy is starting to ask about his father’s military experience.
For now, he and his wife explain it this way: “Daddy was a great warrior along with lots and lots of great warriors,” he said.
“As he gets older, he’s going to have more questions, and I’m not sure how I’m going to answer them, but we’ll figure it out,” McLaughlin said.
The Adjutant General
Maj. Gen. David Mikolaities, the current adjutant general for the New Hampshire National Guard, was a captain in the Massachusetts guard in 2001.
His Special Forces team was training at Fort Drum in New York state when word of the attacks came. When TV showed the second plane hitting the Twin Towers, the room fell silent in shock.
Training was canceled, and the Guardsmen were sent home to their respective bases to await what came next. “We just knew that something was going to happen,” he said.
Mikolaities deployed three times, once to Iraq and twice to Afghanistan.
He’s diplomatic about his response to the images coming out of Afghanistan in the past weeks. He thinks about the Special Forces motto: De oppresso liber — Latin for “to liberate the oppressed.”
As a Green Beret, “You’re always just trying to help other people,” he said. “I just feel sympathy for the women and children of Afghanistan.”
In New Hampshire and across the nation, Mikolaities said, “9/11 changed the National Guard from a strategic reserve to an operational force.”
Over the 20 years since, he said, “We have almost had a near-continuous deployment cycle.”
Four New Hampshire guardsmen died in the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, 100 received Purple Hearts, and more than 100 earned combat infantry badges, Mikolaities said.
On Sept. 11, Mikolaities will be at the Thunder Over New Hampshire Air Show at Pease, which will open with a remembrance ceremony.
“For me personally, I’ll just reflect back on what happened, realizing that there are still threats to the nation,” he said. “That we still have to maintain vigilance.”
What strikes him about the generation that joined the military after 9/11 is “their resolve and their commitment,” he said.
“Wearing your nation’s uniform hasn’t changed over the course of time,” he said. “There’s still that next generation of young soldiers and airmen who are willing to take that oath, to defend the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic.”
“They will raise their right hand and say, ‘I will. Send me’.”
20 years of war
Two decades after the 9/11 attacks, Marine veteran McLaughlin said, “My big takeaway is that life goes on.”
“There are 20-year-olds now who weren’t alive then. That blows my mind. They don’t even know what we’re talking about.”
As for the situation in Afghanistan, McLaughlin said he doesn’t see a viable alternative to the U.S. withdrawal.
“Osama Bin Laden was dead a decade ago, and whatever occurred, at least in the last 10 years, didn’t appear to buy any more than three weeks,” he said. “I just don’t understand what the purpose would be to continue to send service members to have life-changing experiences for no apparent effect.”
He does see some hopeful signs in Iraq, where he and his friends served. “Iraq has had its difficulties, but it seems to be the country that it wants to be,” he said.
He wishes the same for Afghanistan, but he said, “I don’t think it should be at the cost of never-ending generations of young Americans.”
Here’s how Pelletier, who lost his nephew on 9/11, thinks about his service since then: “What we did, I look at as a small piece of the puzzle, and we may not know what that puzzle looks like for many more years, what the final outcome is going to be.”
“My colleagues that deployed to Afghanistan feel the same way, that maybe some of their efforts at goodwill will come to bear fruit years from now,” he said. “We’re just so close to the trees that we can’t see the forest yet.”
He thinks about the kids he met in Iraq, befriended by American soldiers who built schools and played ball with them. “Now they’re 25 to 30 years old. I hope some of them remember that the Americans did their best to help them be successful in life,” he said.
It’s been tough to watch the images coming out of Afghanistan, he said. “It’s like wow, all the work we did and efforts and resources we put in there. Is there any good that came out of it? The jury is still out.” Pelletier said.
But Pelletier thinks about Vietnam, how soldiers who once fought there can now visit as tourists. He said he’s still optimistic about the future of Iraq and Afghanistan.
“I’m still hoping for the best.”