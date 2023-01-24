The Big E

For New Hampshire’s crafters, artisans and producers of things tasty, useful or unique, the “Big E” — the yearly Eastern States Exposition in West Springfield, Mass — is an extravaganza and a windfall.

Now the call is going out to Granite State makers to sign up for next fall’s event, one of the largest agricultural fairs in the country, and a singular opportunity to make New Hampshire — and its signature handicrafts — more widely known.