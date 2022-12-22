221223-news-nativity
Buy Now

Matt Simmons and his two sons, Robbie and Rowan, visit the Nativity scene in front of the State House in Concord. The display is sponsored by the Knights of Columbus each year.

 JOSIE ANDRUSKEVICH/UNION LEADER

In this, the darkest time of the year, the city of Concord is aglow.

In front of the State House, lanterns shimmer on an impressive steel menorah, a Christmas tree sparkles with colored lights, and soft light illuminates a traditional Christian Nativity scene.