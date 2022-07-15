The cause of a multi-alarm fire at the Red Jacket Mountain View Resort in April remains unknown, but investigators do not believe it was the result of criminal activity.
That’s the conclusion of an investigation by the state fire marshal’s office into the fire that destroyed a wing of the historic resort on April 30, according to a news release.
Sean Toomey, the fire marshal, said after interviews with guests and witnesses, the cause of the fire was listed as “undetermined.”
That means that “the cause of the fire could not be proven to an acceptable level of certainty,” Toomey said in the release. “However, there was no evidence or information that led investigators to believe that a crime had been committed.”
All hotel guests were able to get out of the hotel when the fire broke out that Saturday afternoon, but some third-floor guests had to lower themselves onto the balconies below to escape the wind-driven flames.
Toomey said his office has fielded lots of questions about the hotel’s fire protection systems. He said investigators verified that guest rooms were equipped with hard-wired smoke alarms with battery backup, in addition to a fire alarm system heat detector.
Smoke alarms were designed to sound only in individual guest rooms once activated. The heat detector is designed to set off the building’s fire alarm system, according to the news release.
The main hallways of the hotel were equipped with fire alarm system smoke detectors and alarm notification devices (horns and strobes).
But the south wing of the hotel “lacked a complete automatic sprinkler system,” Toomey said.
Under the state fire code, existing hotels that are not considered high-rises are not required to have automatic sprinkler systems, according to the news release. For new hotels, automatic sprinkler systems became a fire code requirement in 1991.
The resort and adjacent water park remain closed.
Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal at 603-223-4289.