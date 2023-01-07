FIRST Robotics kickoff
Members of the Manchester Memorial High School robotics team, The Crusaders, Team 238, were on hand to examine the new competition field at Saturday’s launch of the 2023 season of the FIRST Robotics Competition at Southern New Hampshire University. From left are Alex Coyle, a sophomore, Samantha LeGallo and Fatima Livadic, both seniors, and Hayden Mitchell, a sophomore.

 Allegra Boverman/Union Leader

MANCHESTER — It could be a high-tech control room or a theater at NASA, with teams of technical problem-solvers and budding engineers counting down together to race into the unknown.

On Saturday, inside the athletic center at Southern New Hampshire University, roughly 500 students, mentors, industry professionals and family members gathered for Charged Up, the 2023 kickoff of FIRST Robotics, the Manchester-bred robotics Olympics.