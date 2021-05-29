Police are looking for a man they say shot up a downtown apartment building Friday night.
Police were called to the Walnut and Sullivan streets area around 10 p.m. Friday for a report of shots fired. They found an apartment building had been hit with several bullets, though no person was injured in the shooting.
The suspect was seen running toward Pleasant Street, but police were unable to find the suspect. Police say there is no immediate threat to the community.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Joshua Peavey at 603-504-0234 or jpeavey@claremontnh.com. Anonymous tips can be called into the tip line at 603-542-7026.