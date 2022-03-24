NEW LONDON — Colby-Sawyer College is receiving $1.5 million in federal funds to help cover the cost of constructing a new $10.5 million School of Nursing & Health Sciences building.
Expanding the college’s nursing program is in response to the shortage of health-care workers in the region and across the state, Vice President for College Advancement Dan Parish said Wednesday, adding that the federal support reflects that.
“It’s really a recognition of the importance of addressing what is going to be a real gap in the health care workforce in this state in the next 10 years. We have a gap now and it’s only going to get worse,” Parish said.
The $1.5 million is coming to the college through the 2022 government funding legislation signed into law last week by President Joe Biden and is part of more than $62 million in federal funds being directed toward New Hampshire-based projects as a result of the advocacy of U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, Parish said.
“We are incredibly grateful to Sen. Shaheen for her continued support of higher education and of the college’s commitment to preparing future generations of health-care professionals,” Colby-Sawyer President Susan D. Stuebner said in an announcement Tuesday. “A new home for the School of Nursing & Health Sciences will ensure that Colby-Sawyer is prepared to meet changing trends in health-care education well into the future while also addressing the immediate workforce needs of health-care providers both locally and across the country.”
The $1.5 million in federal funds bring the college’s total amount raised for the $10.5 million project to $7.9 million.
Earlier this month, the college announced its plans to construct a new $10.5 million, 20,500-square-foot facility for its School of Nursing & Health Sciences on its New London campus.
“The building will help accommodate growing enrollment within its undergraduate nursing and health sciences programs and integrate state-of-the-art technology into its classrooms and laboratories. Construction is slated to begin next year with an anticipated opening set for 2024,” the college said in Tuesday’s announcement.
Current enrollment within the college’s School of Nursing & Health Sciences is 473 students in comparison to 405 last year, according to Michael Pezone, director of Marketing & Communications. He added the new building will have the capacity for 730 students and 26 faculty and staff members.
According to Tuesday’s announcement, “Colby-Sawyer has pledged to significantly increase enrollment in its undergraduate nursing program, expand its Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing program and add additional health science programs in areas of specific need. Such anticipated programs include a master’s degree in social work as well as a Doctor of Nursing Practice degree. The two-story facility will include common areas and conference spaces, as well as classrooms, faculty offices, laboratories and a simulation center.”