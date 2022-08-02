Shawn Torsey, a detective sergeant with New Hampshire State Police Troop F, testifies Tuesday in Coos County Superior Court at the trial of Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, who is charged in the June 21, 2019, crash in Randolph that claimed the lives of seven motorcyclists.
John Koziol/union leader correspondent
LANCASTER – While admitting in an interview played Tuesday at his trial that he snorted “two small bags” of “Superman” heroin and half a gram of cocaine on the morning of June 21, 2019, Volodymyr Zhukovskyy maintained he did no more drugs that day and was not impaired at the time of the crash that killed seven motorcyclists.
Shortly after 6:30 p.m. that day, prosecutors allege, Zhukovskyy struck and killed the motorcyclists in Randolph on U.S. Route 2.
The interview, which was taped at the Springfield, Mass., headquarters of the Massachusetts State Police on June 24, 2019, was conducted by New Hampshire State Troopers Shawn Torsey and Michael McLaughlin.
Zhukovskyy’s attorneys said the interview shows what they have been saying in Coos County Superior Court since their client’s trial began on July 26: that Zhukovskyy consumed heroin – possibly laced with fentanyl – and cocaine around 8 a.m. at his home in West Springfield, Mass.
Three days into a job as a driver of a car carrier, Zhukovskyy, then drove to Albany, N.Y., where he picked up a Toyota SUV at a dealership and delivered it to the Berlin City-dealerships, before heading back home, westbound on Route 2. While reaching for a can of soda, Zhukovskyy admitted, he swerved into the eastbound lane, which was filled with members of the Jarheads Motorcycle Club.
The State is stressing that Zhukovskyy crossed into the Jarheads' path, but his defense team says an accident-reconstruction report found that Al “Woody” Mazza of Lee actually hit Zhukovskyy’s truck first and caused him to lose control of it.
On Tuesday, Zhukovskyy’s public defenders Steve Mirkin and Jay Duguay, again told jurors that Mazza, who was the president of the Jarheads, had a blood-alcohol content of .135, well above the legal limit of .08.
Torsey testified that when he and McLaughlin met with Zhukovskyy three days after the crash, Zhukovskyy was not feeling well, because of “not using” heroin for several days, he said.
Zhukovskky said he last used heroin on June 22, after he returned to his family’s home.
He explained that he trusted the quality of the “Superman” brand of heroin, but he conceded that in buying heroin, “You never know what it is,” and that the heroin he used on June 21 may have contained some fentanyl.
But while there were drugs “in my system,” Zhukovskyy was adamant that “I was driving, I was fine” at the time of the crash.