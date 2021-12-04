KEENE -- Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas helped Granite State Republicans celebrate a run of GOP victories during the Cheshire County Republican Committee's holiday dinner at the Keene Country Club.
“I come with a special message. I saw President Biden earlier this week and he wanted me to give a very special Christmas greeting to the wonderful people of Vermont,” Cotton joked in his opening remarks Friday night.
“The last time Joe Biden was in Keene he thought he was in Vermont. He still doesn’t know where he is, and I bet all of you agree with me we wish he was anywhere but the White House.”
GOP members were in a celebratory mood and optimistic about taking control of the U.S. House and Senate in 2022.
In introducing Cotton, former Sen. Kelly Ayotte thanked state legislators for their work and said the goal in 2022 is to retain state control while sending more Republicans to Washington.
“Let’s fire Maggie Hassan,” she said to cheers from the packed room of 175 people.
Ayotte said she got to know Cotton in Washington when they both served on the Senate Armed Services Committee.
“Tom comes from very humble beginnings. He is really the embodiment of the American dream,” she said.
Cotton, a Harvard Law School graduate who joined the U.S. Army after 9/11 and served in Iraq and in Afghanistan, said voters elect Republicans because they want to protect America .
“Our border is completely open. Two million illegal migrants have crossed that border this year and we have a month left to go. Drugs and criminals are flowing across this border. Just last year, our country lost 100,000 of our fellow citizens to drug overdoses,” Cotton said. “I know that we’re a long way from our southern border, but when we are losing 100,000 Americans each year to drug overdoses, every town is a border town and it’s time to close our border."
"What do the Democrats and Joe Biden want to do? They want to give reparations checks of $450,000 to illegal migrants who cross into the country illegally during the Trump era. That’s where their priorities are.”
Cotton segued from border politics to criticism of Biden’s withdrawal from Afghanistan.
“It is easier for an illegal migrant to get into America by crossing our southern border than it was for an American citizen to get back to America from Afghanistan in August, and that is a disgrace,” Cotton said.
“My little senate office -- not the state department -- helped get almost 1,000 Americans out of Afghanistan and back home,” he said.
Cotton called out Biden and Hassan for being soft on crime, citing Hassan’s Thursday vote for Rachael Rollins, Biden’s nominee for U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts.
“She (Rachael Rollins) has a do-not-prosecute list. It’s not crimes like jaywalking. It’s crimes like resisting arrest, breaking and entering, malicious destruction of property, drug possession with intent to distribute including fentanyl,” Cotton said.
Cotton also hit Biden and the Democrats on federal spending.
“I would say they are spending money like drunken sailors, but that’s an insult to drunken sailors,” Cotton said, saying families across the country are faced with rising inflation and high gas prices.
Finally, Cotton said, critical race theory is the biggest threat to the country.
“If we do everything right, but we let the left in America raise a generation of children to hate this country, what will we have gained? ,” Cotton said.
After the dinner, Cotton deflected media questions about a possible 2024 presidential run.
“I’m thinking about the next election, which is 2022, and making sure that we win the critical races and there will be three critical races here in New Hampshire,” Cotton said. “There are a handful of states like New Hampshire -- like Nevada, like Iowa, like Wisconsin -- places where the elections are going to be decided next year and I’ve already been to all those states, and I expect to be back again next year campaigning for Republican majorities in the Congress.”
