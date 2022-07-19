Primo "Howie'' Leung

Concord School Board looks at new policies to prevent future "predator' behavior between school staff and students.

 By Lisa Redmond New Hampshire Union Leader

The Concord school district paid a $1 million settlement to the second of two students alleged to be the victim of abuse by a former teacher. 

The district's slow response to allegations against former teacher Primo "Howie" Leung upended the school district in 2019, ousting the former superintendent and high school principal after it came to light that neither had reported allegations of sexual misconduct to the Concord police.