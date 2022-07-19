The Concord school district paid a $1 million settlement to the second of two students alleged to be the victim of abuse by a former teacher.
The district's slow response to allegations against former teacher Primo "Howie" Leung upended the school district in 2019, ousting the former superintendent and high school principal after it came to light that neither had reported allegations of sexual misconduct to the Concord police.
A probe into Leung’s “inappropriate behavior’’ with students began in December 2018, when several students in a car stopped at an exit ramp looked in the rearview mirror to see Leung in a car behind them kissing their friend, an 18-year-old student.
The allegations came to light after Leung was charged in Massachusetts with sexual assault of a Concord student at a summer camp. The criminal case is ongoing.
School board chair Jim Richards said he hoped the settlement would help Concord move forward.
"It was a tragic and appalling thing," Richards said.
The settlement will be paid by the district's insurer, the New Hampshire Public Risk Management Exchange, sometimes called PRIMEX, not out of the district's budget.
The $1 million settlement was paid in February, and reported this week by Concord Patch and the Concord Monitor.
The district already paid a $545,000 to another student who has accused Leung of sexual misconduct, and a $15,000 settlement to a student who was suspended after raising concerns about Leung's inappropriate behavior with students, more than a year before the alleged assaults.