Attorneys general from 18 states, but not New Hampshire, have filed a lawsuit to block a recently revised ICE rule that could disrupt the education of thousands of international students.
Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey announced the lawsuit on Monday. It challenges a new federal rule that would force international students to leave the country if they take only online classes.
“The Trump Administration didn’t even attempt to explain the basis for this senseless rule, which forces schools to choose between keeping their international students enrolled and protecting the health and safety of their campuses,” Healey said in a statement.
Attorneys general from 16 other states and the District of Columbia -- all Democrats -- signed onto the lawsuit. New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon MacDonald, a Republican, is not a party to the suit.
"To the best of my knowledge we learned about the filing of the suit from the news media," said Deputy New Hampshire Attorney General Jane Young.
State attorneys general have a network where they can let each other know what actions they are taking and invite partners to lawsuits. In the ICE suit, it appears that Healey announced her intention via a Tweet.
The rule has received widespread condemnation in New Hampshire. University of New Hampshire president James W. Dean has said it serves no purpose and will hold the country back from attracting the world's brightest minds. Dartmouth College has said it will file papers in support of a lawsuit brought by Harvard University and MIT that challenges the rule.
ICE announced the revised rule on July 6. It reverses course on an ICE guidance issued in March that allowed students with F-1 and M-1 visas to take classes online for the duration of the emergency. Under the new rule, ICE said international students can no longer live in the United States and take all of their classes online during the pandemic.
ICE demanded that educational institutions advise the federal government by Wednesday whether they intend to offer only remote courses in the fall semester, and to certify by Aug. 4 for each of the institutions’ international students that the student’s upcoming coursework this fall will be in person or a “hybrid” of in-person and online learning in order to maintain their visa status., according to Healey's office.
Healey filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Massachusetts.
The COVID-19 pandemic forced nearly all colleges and universities to close their campuses in March. Many have yet to announce plans on how classes will resume this year.
New Hampshire has more than 4,000 international students, according to NAFSA: the Association for International Education. The group estimates they contribute some $143.5 million to the state’s economy each year. Most of those international students attend Dartmouth College, the University of New Hampshire and Southern New Hampshire University.
The lawsuit details the substantial harms that threaten states in a number of ways:
- Fails to consider the health and safety of students, faculty and staff.
- Fails to consider the tremendous costs and administrative burden it would impose on schools to readjust plans and certify students.
- Fails to consider that, for many international students, remote learning in their home countries is not possible.
- Imposes significant financial harm to schools, as international students pay hundreds of millions of dollars in tuition, housing, dining and other fees.
- Imposes harm to schools’ academic, extracurricular, and cultural communities, as international students contribute invaluable perspectives and diverse skill sets.
- Forces colleges and universities to offer in-person classes amid a pandemic or lose significant numbers of international students who will either have to leave the country, transfer, or dis-enroll from the school.
The lawsuit also alleges the new rule imposes significant economic harm by precluding thousands of international students from coming to and residing in the United States and finding employment in fields such as science, technology, biotechnology, health care, business and finance, and education and contributing to the overall economy.
Joining Massachusetts in today’s lawsuit are the attorneys general from Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia and Wisconsin.