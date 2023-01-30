MANCHESTER – Arabella, the 2-year-old girl whose father was fatally shot over the weekend outside a city bar, wondered why her dad hadn’t called her.

“I want my daddy. I want my daddy,” Arabella’s mother, Kiara Mckenzie, recalled their daughter saying Sunday night.

Murder arraignment

Murder victim Timothy Pouliot’s daughter, Arabella, former girlfriend, Kiara Mckenzie of Hooksett, kneeling, and his mother, Michelle Pouliot of Manchester share a moment at Hillsborough County Superior Court - North in Manchester on Monday.
John Delee, suspect in shooting outside The Goat

John Delee
Timothy Pouliot

Timothy Pouliot, shooting victim.
Police tape outside The Goat
Police tape remains Sunday after a murder early Saturday morning outside The Goat Bar and Grill on Old Granite Street in Manchester.