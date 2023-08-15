Federal investigators with the Department of Labor say they recovered over $200,000 in back wages and liquidated damages for 47 employees of two restaurants in Dover and Epping.

The department’s Wage and Hour Division announced Tuesday it recovered $215,675 in back wages and liquidated damages for 47 employees employed by Miguel Reynosa and Crescencio Reynosa, who allegedly denied workers their full wages and permitted four minors to work longer and later than legally permitted at two restaurants they operated: Cinco De Mayo Bar & Grill LLC, doing business as Cinco De Mayo Bar & Grill in Dover, and Tellez Brothers LLC, doing business as Cinco’s Cantina in Epping.