Federal investigators with the Department of Labor say they recovered over $200,000 in back wages and liquidated damages for 47 employees of two restaurants in Dover and Epping.
The department’s Wage and Hour Division announced Tuesday it recovered $215,675 in back wages and liquidated damages for 47 employees employed by Miguel Reynosa and Crescencio Reynosa, who allegedly denied workers their full wages and permitted four minors to work longer and later than legally permitted at two restaurants they operated: Cinco De Mayo Bar & Grill LLC, doing business as Cinco De Mayo Bar & Grill in Dover, and Tellez Brothers LLC, doing business as Cinco’s Cantina in Epping.
Investigators allege both eateries violated the Fair Labor Standards Act’s overtime, child labor, and recordkeeping provisions by:
-Failing to pay certain employees, such as cooks, dishwashers, and bussers, at time and one-half their regular rates of pay for all hours worked over 40 in a workweek;
-Not calculating tipped employees’ overtime properly by basing overtime on their cash wage rates instead of their regular rates of pay;
-Employing four 14- and 15-year-olds to work as late as 10 p.m. and more than 3 hours on school days;
-And failing to maintain complete and accurate records of hours worked and payments made to employees.
“Cinco De Mayo Bar & Grill and Cinco’s Cantina deprived dozens of employees of their rightful pay, making it much harder for these workers to support themselves and their families,” said Wage and Hour Division District Director Steven McKinney in a statement. “The more than $215,000 in wages and liquidated damages recovered for these workers by the department will go a long way towards making them whole.”
The department also assessed - and the employer has since paid - a total of $29,795 in civil money penalties - overtime violations resulted in $26,631 in penalties, while the child labor violations resulted in $3,164 in penalties.
The Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) requires that most employees in the U.S. be paid at least the federal minimum wage for all hours worked and overtime pay at not less than time and one-half the regular rate of pay for all hours worked over 40 in a work week.
“We are committed to helping employers understand their responsibilities under federal labor law and urge them to proactively contact our office for compliance assistance,” McKinney said in a statement. “The Fair Labor Standards Act allows for developmental experiences but restricts the hours that young employees can work on school days and in the evening to protect their educational opportunities.”
The FLSA prohibits children under the age of 14 from working in most situations and 14- and 15-year-old employees from working later than 9 p.m. from June 1 through Labor Day and past 7 p.m. the remainder of the year.
Additionally, they cannot work more than three hours on a school day, eight hours on a non-school day or more than 18 hours per week when school is in session. The law also prohibits children under the age of 18 from operating dangerous equipment, such as power-driven meat slicers and certain types of bakery machines.